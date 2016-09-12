Easy for big guns, Omonia under pressure

The top two title contenders APOEL and Apollon had easy afternoons over the weekend hitting four past Nea Salamina and newcomers AEZ Zakakiou respectively, while last years runner up, AEK, secured an easy win over Karmiotissa.

Anorthosis came from behind to defeat Aris in Limassol while Ermis Aradippou registered their first points with a deserved 1-0 win over Anagennisi Deryneia.

The shock result came at the GSP stadium where Omonia slipped up for the second consecutive game, this time against Doxa Katokopias, a team that has not finished higher than ninth in the last three seasons.

A couple of hundred supporters stayed behind after the game against Doxa to vent their anger against the club’s board, coach, team and players.

The club’s board will convene later on Monday to discuss the team’s plight with their Greek director of football Nikos Dabizas, whose recommendations may determine the fate of Omonia manager John Carver.

Omonia took an early lead against Doxa through a Cilian Sheridan penalty and seemed to be cruising, creating a number of chances for a second goal but also limiting their opponents to a handful of attacking forays.

However, unable to take advantage of their superiority, they paid the ultimate price when Rudy fired past Panayi from the edge of the box with 15 minutes still to play.

However the goal galvanised Doxa who bossed the final quarter of the half with Omonia players chasing shadows.

Anorthosis’ late summer signings of Kalo, Colunga and Cabrera combined to overturn a half-time deficit and nick the three points in the space of a couple of minutes against Aris.

Calo was instrumental in both goals, first winning the penalty for Colunga to score and then setting up Cabrera for a simple tap in.

Aris had taken the lead through Antoniou in the fifth minute.

Despite playing with ten for the last half hour Ermis Aradippou were worthy winners against Deryneia. The only goal of the game came just after the hour mark from man of the match da Silva.

APOEL’s Cypriot striker Pieros Sotiriou gave his team a first half lead against Nea Salamina and doubled his tally ten minutes from the end to make the game safe for the champions.

Belgian striker de Camargo finally got off the mark with a fine goal before laying off for Efraim to score deep into added time.

AEK’s Larena opened the scoring for his team against Karmiotissa with Triscovski and Tomas also findiong the net in the second half.

Apollon continued their great start to the season with a resounding 4-0 win over first division novices AEZ Zakakiou.

Papoulis grabbed two with Guie and da Silva completing the rout.

AEL on Monday (7pm) have the chance to move back to the top of the table and maintain their perfect start if they can overcome pointless Ethnikos Achnas at the Tsirion.

AEK 3-0 Karmiotissa

AEZ 0-4 Apollon

Omonoa 1-1 Doxa

Nea Salamina 0-4 APOEL

Ermis 1-0 Anagennisi Deryneia

Aris 1-2 Anorthosis

(Highlights courtesy of the Cyprus Football Association)