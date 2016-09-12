First phase of restored Apostlos Andreas ready next month

Apostolos Andreas monastery in the Karpas peninsula in the north will be ready for pilgrims next month.

Greek Cypriot co-chairman of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, Takis Hadjidemetriou told CNA on Monday that the first phase of the restoration was near completion and the monastery would be handed over to the committee chairmen on October 20 marked by a special ceremony. The saint`s feast day is celebrated on November 30.

The icons in the monastery’s chapel had been cleaned, and the inside of the church and the pulpit had been completed, said Hadjidemetriou.

In September 2013 the UNDP-PFF signed two contribution agreements worth €2.5 million each, respectively with the Church of Cyprus and the Evkaf Administration, which is responsible for Turkish Cypriot religious properties, for the restoration of the monastery.

The aim is also to contribute to the confidence building process between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The overall restoration of the monastery will take place in four phases.

Hadjidemetriou described the completion of the first phase of the project as “an extraordinary event” and everyone would be welcome to attend the ceremony. Work on the first phase began in autumn 2014. (CNA)