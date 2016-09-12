A total of 5,648,552 litres of beer were delivered in August by the breweries, of which 5,553,595 was for local consumption and 94,957 for export, based on figures released by the statistical service.
Deliveries in July stood at 4,918.241 litres. In August 2015 they reached 4,451,162 litres.
Over five million litres of beer delivered in August
