Over five million litres of beer delivered in August

September 12th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Over five million litres of beer delivered in August

A total of 5,648,552 litres of beer were delivered in August by the breweries, of which 5,553,595 was for local consumption and 94,957 for export, based on figures released by the statistical service.
Deliveries in July stood at 4,918.241 litres. In August 2015 they reached 4,451,162 litres.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close