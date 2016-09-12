Girl seriously injured in dog attack

Α four-year-old girl was in serious condition on Monday after she was attacked by a dog in the village of Xylophagou in the Famagusta district, earlier in the day.

Police said her condition was not life threatening.

The girl, accompanied by her father, was on her way to kindergarten at 7.30am when she was attacked by an Akita, which was tied outside a house.

The dad managed to pull the child away and rushed her to hospital where she was treated for chest injuries.

She was subsequently transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia for further tests and observation.

Of her own volition, the owner took the dog to a private vet where it was put to sleep.

Police, local officials, and a veterinary service officer, examined the scene of the incident.

The owner was questioned at the Xylophagou police station and released without being charged pending the investigation.