Home is where you stand

Starting on Thursday one man will show us what his town of Nicosia looks like through his eyes. The man is actor Nikandros Savvides and the lens through which we can get his point of view is his photography exhibition entitled Where I Stand.

The photographs depict the capital and the spaces surrounding it. Savvides first takes on a wider view of his city and gradually gets up closer, showing more detail until we are left with an image of the photographer’s personal space.

The exhibition will open on Thursday in Nicosia at 8pm and will run until September 22.

Where I Stand
Photography exhibition by Nikandros Savvides. September 15-22. Prozak, 3A Medondos Street, Nicosia. 3pm-10pm. Tel: 22-104244

