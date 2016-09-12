Hypokit batch withdrawn from market

The state pharmaceutical services on Monday recalled from the Cypriot market the medicinal product of Novo Nordisk GlucaGen® HypoKit, batch number FS6X535.

GlucaGen® HypoKit is used for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in people with diabetes.

In an announcement, the pharmaceutical services said that following an investigation by Novo Nordisk, it emerged that a small number of needles, 0.006per cent, in some batches of GlucaGen® HypoKit, had detached from the syringe during use. The recall followed a decision of the Drugs Council.

“For the safety of patients the pharmaceutical services recall the affected batch from wholesalers, hospitals, pharmacies, and patients who have in their possession a product of the batch in question,” the announcement said.

The number and expiration date of the recalled batch of GlucaGen® HypoKit are:

Lot number: FS6X535

Expiration date: 08/2018

In the case where patients or caregivers have in their possession a GlucaGen® HypoKit they are urged to check the lot number printed on the product’s packaging.

The pharmaceutical services recommend to patients who hold this product with the lot number FS6X535 to return it directly to the pharmacy they bought it from to get a free replacement with a new GlucaGen® HypoKit.

“Those holding a GlucaGen® HypoKit with a different lot number, there is no cause for concern and may use the product,” it said.

For more information, call 22 608618.