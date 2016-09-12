Join the caravan

This week welcomes some real, authentic travelling music in the form of the multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Dub Caravan, who will be coming to us from the UK to join Cypriot producer MC and instrumentalist Med Dred.

The easy listening event will see Flexi Russ Abu aka Dub Caravan craft a piece of his magic when he will get us floating on his musical landscapes in Nicosia on Wednesday.

How will he do it? Well, the Caravan is not just one man, it is a whole project. Abu had the idea to create a musical caravan that would always be in motion, never bound to a single location, country or city. His vision is to travel the world, recruit poets, singers, musicians and other artists to bring to the musical waves new and original exotic sounds.

In theory, the music of Dub Caravan is not associated with any particular style but it is heavily influenced by the Dub and Reggae music of the 70s, jazz, punk rock and ethnic music particularly from the Mediterranean, Middle East and Far East.

Partakers of the Dub Caravan project jump on and off as they please but always remain part of the Caravan. So if you’d like to be part of something free flowing, hop on the Caravan and see how far it can take you.

Reggae Dub Night

Live performance by the leading UK reggae/ dub producer Dub Caravan. September 14. Echo, 9 Avagorou Avenue, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 99-487376