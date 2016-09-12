The Queen will see you now

The Rialto theatre in Limassol and the THOC new building in Nicosia will give anyone who didn’t manage to have an audience with the queen the last time around the chance to wonder at the National Theatre Live series with a screening of a performance of The Audience on Tuesday.

Organisers are gearing up to present the new National Theatre Live productions – the next one will be Frankenstein in October. But for now Nicosia and Limassol unite to bring to our screens the play by Peter Morgan – who also worked on the critically-acclaimed movie The Queen.

The play, directed by Oscar winner Stephen Daldry, sees Helen Mirren return to Broadway and the throne as she again takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. The events are centered on the scheduled weekly meeting at Buckingham Palace, known as The Audience, between the queen and the prime minister. She has had these meetings for 60 years and no one knows what is discussed, not even the prime ministers’ spouses.

Now, we are a kind of fly on the wall, we as the audience are involved in breaking that silence. We are present during what could have been the pivotal meetings between the Downing Street incumbents and their queen. From Churchill to Cameron, each prime minister has used these private conversations as a sounding board and a confessional.

The meetings also see the queen as a young mother and follows her on her journey to becoming a grandmother. Politicians come and go through the revolving door of electoral politics, while she remains constant, waiting to welcome her next prime minister.

The Audience

Screening of the performance with Helen Mirren. September 13. Rialto theatre, Limassol. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/7/6. Tel: 77-777745, 22-864300