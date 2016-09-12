Syllouris’ son found guilty for traffic death

The 21-year-old son of House President Demetris Syllouris has been found guilty of reckless driving that caused the death of Petros Karapateas, 27, in September 2013.

A packed Nicosia court on Monday found the accused guilty of causing death by negligence. Syllouris was also in attendance.

Karapateas from Latsia was killed in the early hours on September 21, 2013 when the motorbike he was driving collided with a car being driven by Kyriacos Syllouris, who was 20 at the time.

The accident happened at 3.15am on Kalliopis Street in Strovolos when the car being driven by the then 20-year-old collided with the motorbike.

Karapateas, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was taken to Nicosia general hospital but pronounced dead.

Syllouris was given a breathalyser test, which showed a zero reading.

The court fixed September 14 as the date for submission of mitigation arguments by the lawyers of the accused and for the preparation of a report by the welfare office.

The maximum penalty that can be imposed for careless, reckless and dangerous driving is four years.

