The tragic figure of a sister

The play Antigoni by Sophocles is the first challenge taken on by the collaboration between the National Theatre of Greece, the National Theatre of Northern Greece and the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (THOC). The tragedy, directed by Stathis Livathinos, will stage three performances in Nicosia this week before moving on to other cities.

Livathinos chose one of Sophocles’ greatest works with the intention of presenting the play with three generations of actors on stage.

The tragedy focuses on Antigone, Oedipus’ daughter, who defies the order of Creon – ruler of Thebes – to not bury her brother Polyneices, as a form of punishment. After Polyneices died fighting his brother Eteocles for the throne, Creon decided that Eteocles will be honoured but the other brother’s body will not be sanctified by holy rites, and left as prey for animals.

If a body was not properly buried at that time, it was seen as the harshest punishment as this meant that the soul would not rest. Not wanting this for her brother, Antigone defies Creon and buries her brother. Not allowing the sister to go unpunished, Creon orders her to be buried alive.

The production will be staged in a new translation by Dimitris Maronitis.

Antigoni

Performance of the ancient tragedy by Sophocles. September 16-18. School of the blind theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17/8. Greek with English and Turkish subtitles. Tel: 22-864300