September 13th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Alassa fire brought under control (updated)

Some sixty people and 22 vehicles from various departments were battling a blaze in the area around the villages of Alassa and Lania in Limassol district, which was brought under control on Tuesday night, the fire department said.

The fire department reported that nine fire trucks from the rural fire stations of Moniatis, Pachna, Kivides and Pelendri were in the area as well as from St. John’s fire station and two vehicles from the forestry department.

Two helicopters are a contributing to the effort as are additional forces in two vehicles from EMAK and others from Paphos district.

Assistance was requested from the civil defence and district administration.

Fire services will remain in the area to make sure the fire does not restart.

 

