The beloved vs the lover

Visual artist Demetra Kallitsi will be putting on an art performance under the name A Lover’s Discourse: Fragments 2016 this weekend in Limassol.

The performance, which was created under the mentorship of Ariana Markoullides, is part of the Yard Residency 16, which brings together a number of artists from different background to give artists the chance to express themselves and audience members the opportunity to experience events that are unique.

As is normally the case for events that come out of the Yard Residency, the performance will take place at the Old Vinegar Factory in Limassol. A Lover’s Discourse is based on the book of the same name by the French literary theorist, philosopher, linguist, critic and semiotician Roland Barthes. The performance unfolds in three chapters: The Absent One, Waiting and In the Loving Calm of Your Arms. In each chapter the artist bathes herself in rosewater, red wine and honey.

The performance aims to re-contextualise Barthes’ theories on the identity of The Lover and The Beloved Subject/The Other, by exploring the discourse of a romantic relationship through a theoretical, philosophical and practical approach. The emphasis being placed on the idea of an ‘always absent Other’ (you) and ‘an always idle/waiting Lover’ (I).

Until the return of the Beloved Subject, The Lover is caught in a never-ending cycle of passing time, with the element of repetition setting the connotations and references for an ascetic behaviour of self-punishment.

A Lover’s Discourse: Fragments 2016

A performance based on the book by Roland Barthes. September 17-18. Old Vinegar House, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5. In English. Tel: 99-985232