Court moves to hospital to remand three men

Larnaca district court on Tuesday convened at the city’s general hospital to issue remand orders against three men, as one of the suspects broke both legs after jumping from a first-floor balcony in Pyla to escape arrest on Monday.

Eight-day remand orders were issued against a 40-year-old Armenian and two 30-year-old Georgian nationals to facilitate investigations into the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of property and illegal possession of cannabis.

The procedure was carried out for all three suspects in the orthopaedic department of the hospital where one of the two Georgians is being treated under police guard, for his broken legs.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Monday, when officers were tipped off that a car that was believed to have been used in a number of robberies by the three men was parked outside a block of tourist apartments in Pyla.

When officers arrived under the apartment, one of the two Georgians reportedly jumped off the first-floor balcony breaking both his legs, prompting his transfer to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors put the man’s legs in plaster.

The other two men were arrested after officers found a number of watches, gold jewellery and several bottles of whiskey in the apartment, all believed to have been stolen, following a search.

In the car officers said they found a quantity of cannabis. Police are investigating to find out whether all of the items located in the apartment were stolen.