Paphos wants to be the ‘home of film festival’

The 11th Cyprus International film festival (CYIFF) gets underway in Paphos on Wednesday and will run until September 25.

The programme includes 100 short and feature films of recent production from 37 countries.

Festival Director Petra Terzi told the Cyprus Mail: “This is the third time that the festival has come to Paphos, but the first time the entire event has taken place here.”

Terzi said that the vision is to dedicate the festival to emerging international directors and that the standards are high.

“The idea is to establish Paphos as the home of the festival, it’s the ideal location as it’s close to the airport which is important for all of the guests.”

Terzi said that 2017 will be an important year for Paphos as it will hold the cultural capital title, adding that the festival will remain in the town for years to come.

She added that Cyprus was an ideal location for film directors, and has fantastic scenery.

She said of the screenings: “The detailed programme will satisfy the most demanding viewer and those wanting to live the magic of cinema through the fresh positive vision of the young artists from all over the world, who are competing for the Golden Aphrodite award.”

Acclaimed jury members include, producers Vivek Singhania from India and George F Roberson from the USA, award winning film director Wang Jingguang from China, as well as director of photography Bill Butler (Jaws, Rocky II, III, IV, Grease and the Godfather to name a few).

A number of parallel festival events will also take place, details of which are on the festival website.

The Golden Aphrodite Awards ceremony will be held in Technopolis 20 in Paphos on Sunday September 25 at 8pm with an artistic programme from the ballet school ‘In Shape’, and Latin and flamenco dancers Christina Kambanella, Jake Athanasiades and Maria Christodoulou. Entrance is free.

The Cyprus International Film Festival is held under the auspices of the municipality of Paphos.

Selected films will be shown at K-Cineplex in Kings Avenue Mall and the Amphitheatre at Neapolis University.

All film screenings are with free entrance to the public.

WWW. cyiff.cineartfestival.eu