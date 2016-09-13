Greek defence minister promises to hand over archived info on Cyprus

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos promised on Tuesday to provide Cyprus with all the information, stored in various archives in Greece, regarding the 1974 coup and subsequent Turkish invasion of the island.

Speaking after a meeting with House President Demetris Syllouris, Kammenos said the Greek government had decided to hand over any other available information, beyond that in the hands of Greece’s parliament.

That would include information at the defence ministry and various military commands.

“If we do not know what happened in the past, we cannot move into the future,” Kammenos said.

He pledged that all documents in the possession of the defence ministry and the commands, irrespective of what they contained.

In January this year, the Greek and Cypriot parliaments signed a co-operation protocol granting the latter access to material collected during an investigation into the events.

The information, known as the Cyprus File, can be found in the archives of the Greek parliament, but despite repeated requests it had refused to hand it over until now.

From 1967 to 1974, Greece was ruled by a military junta who played a pivotal role in developments in Cyprus, especially during the July 15 coup that triggered the Turkish invasion five days later.