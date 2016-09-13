House President in Athens on two-day official visit

House President Demetris Syllouris was in Athens on Tuesday for an official two-day visit and is expected to meet with the country’s political leadership.

Athens is the first stop outside of Cyprus for Syllouris since assuming office in June. The visit is taking place at the invitation of the President of the Greek Parliament, Nikos Voutsis.

Contacts start with a tête-à-tête with Panos Kammenos, the Greek defence minister and president of the “Independent Greeks” party.

He will then go to the parliament to meet his Greek counterpart, and attend a lunch, hosted in his honour by Voutsis.

On Wednesday, Syllouris will start his second day in Athens with a meeting with a delegation of the federation of Cypriot organisations in Greece.

After that, he will be received by the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, and will meet with Greek premier Alexis Tsipras.

During his visit Syllouris will meet separately with leaders or representatives of Greek parliamentary parties.

Syllouris concludes his Athens visit on Wednesday afternoon and departs for Strasbourg, in order to attend the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, organised every two years by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).