September 13th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Man breaks both legs in balcony jump to avoid arrest

A 30-year-old man from Georgia is in hospital with both legs broken after jumping from a first-floor balcony in Pyla to escape arrest on Monday.

According to police the incident occurred at around noon when officers were tipped off that a car that was believed to have been used in a number of robberies was parked outside a block of tourist apartments in Pyla.

The car, police said, was believed to have been used by two 30-year-old men from Georgia and an Armenian man, aged 40.

When officers arrived underneath the apartment, one of the two Georgians reportedly jumped off the first-floor balcony breaking both his legs. He was transferred to Larnaca general hospital, where he was held for treatment under police guard.

The other two men were arrested after officers found in the apartment, following a search, a number of watches, gold jewellery and several bottles of whiskey, all believed to have been stolen.

In the car officers said they found a quantity of cannabis. Police are investigating to find out whether all of the items located in the apartment were stolen.

A remand hearing is expected to take place later in the day at the hospital as the injured Georgian cannot be moved.

 

