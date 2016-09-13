Mind the gap: uncollected VAT costs the EU nearly €160bn

According to figures released by the European Commission last week, €159.5bn in Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue was lost across the EU in 2014. Calls by the Commission to overhaul and improve the EU’s VAT system have grown louder after the unacceptably high figure was released. In percentage terms, the VAT gap was highest in Romania (37.9 per cent) and lowest in Sweden (1.2 per cent).

In absolute terms, however, Italy came first with €36.9bn in uncollected VAT with France in second place (€24.5bn) and Germany rounding off the top three (€23.5bn). The EU member states with the lowest absolute VAT gap in 2014 were Slovenia (€280bn), Estonia (€181bn) and Luxembourg (€147bn).



You will find more statistics at Statista