Music comes in many forms

The air is always alive with music, and this week these are only a few of the events that will get your ears perked up and your feet tapping.

First off soprano Tina Chester will perform in Paphos under the name Moonlight Serenade. Chester is no stranger to Cyprus, having performed at numerous ventures across the island during the past years. She brings to the stage familiar arias and songs from the worlds of opera, musicals, popular classical cross-over and light jazz.

But you won’t just get a top-notch night of music, you also get fed and a welcome drink.

Two musicians take to the stage in Limassol on Thursday and Friday and in Nicosia on Saturday. They are Sarah Alden and Kyle Sanna, who will perform a musical work inspired by momentary encounters with the natural environment.

The seamless work they create combines song, spoken word, audio samples and projected video.

Lastly, and back to Paphos, the Technopolis 20 cultural centre will present a performance by three musicians, Sotiris Karageorgis, Evagoras Karageorgis and Stelios Cacoyiannis, under the name Anthology of Greek Song.

The performance will present songs by the composers Manos Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Stavros Xarchakos, Yannis Markopoulos, Christos Leontis, Manos Loïzos, Stavros Kouyioumtzis, Apostolos Kaldaras, Giannis Spanos, Dimos Moutsis, Ilias Andriopoulos, Dionysis Savvopoulos and Thanos Mikroutsikos.

Moonlight Serenade

Live performance by the soprano Tina Chester. September 17. Hamam Lounge Bar, Paphos. 7pm. €20 including food and a welcome drink. Tel: 97-732747

When the Night Fell Away from the Sea

Live performance by Sarah Alden and Kyle Sanna. September 15-16. Old Vinegar House, Limassol. 8pm. €5. Tel: 99-985232

September 17. Prozak, 3A Medondos Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. Tel: 22-104244

Anthology of Greek Song

Sotiris Karageorgis, Evagoras Karageorgis and Stelios Cacoyiannis perform important Greek songs. September 17. Technopolis, Paphos. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 70-002420