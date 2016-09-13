New NHS deadline is June 2020, minister says

June 2020 is the final date set for the implementation of the National Health Scheme (NHS) Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis said on Tuesday.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, Pamboridis, following his meeting at the presidential palace with President Nicos Anastasiades and the heads of the parliamentary political parties, said that consensus has been achieved as to the “character of the organisation that will oversee [hospital] autonomy”.

“June 1, 2020 was set as the date for the implementation of the NHS,” Pamboridis said. “This particular reform is very important for the people”.

He also extended his gratitude to the political leaders for their contribution.

The president had on Monday invited all leaders of parliamentary parties to the palace to discuss the NHS, the civil service and local government reforms, the creation of under-ministries, and combatting corruption.