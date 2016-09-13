Papadopoulos and Sizopoulos walk out of palace meeting

The leaders of two opposition parties, Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos and Diko’s Nicolas Papadopoulos walked out of a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades was holding at the palace with all parliamentary parties to discuss the National Health Scheme(NHS) and a number of government reforms.

Papadopoulos said on his way out of the meeting, which began at around 8.30am, that he decided to leave after Anastasiades refused to brief the party leaders regarding the settlement negotiations.

“If the president will not cooperate on the national issue he cannot expect Diko’s cooperation on domestic issues,” Papadopoulos was quoted as saying.

Sizopoulos followed suit. He reportedly had a brief chat with Papadopoulos outside and then went back inside to collect his personal items before departing.

The president had invited all leaders of parliamentary parties to discuss the NHS, the civil service and local government reforms, the creation of state secretariats and combatting corruption.

More later