A 39-year old woman was remanded by the Limassol District Court for six days in connection with the theft of €8,672 from a private language school.

The woman, a secretary at the school, is accused by the owner of stealing the money between October 7, 2015 and May 24, 2016.

The suspect denies any involvement in the case and has not cooperated with police.

Police are investigating the theft, the circulation of forged documents and the issuing of fake receipts.