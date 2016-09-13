Spokesman says Wednesday’s leaders’ meeting ‘very important’ (Updated)

Wednesday’s final meeting in the current intensive round of talks between the two leaders is important in the sense that President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will be trying to bridge differences on tricky issues, the government said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, grilled on CyBC in the morning about the joint statement expected from the leaders, reiterated that it would not be a communique, but a press release.

“We see announcements almost daily referring to a joint communiqué and frankly I cannot understand what is behind it apart from causing confusion for something that is perfectly clear,” Christodoulides said.

The statement itself, which he said was almost ready, would only occupy a short part of the meeting.

“The meeting is for substantive discussion on the chapters of the Cyprus problem and will not be confined to the issue of the press release,” he said, adding that the statement would not depend on the outcome of the meeting.

“It’s almost ready and does not concern the substance of the discussions,” the spokesman added.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is important because it will discuss aspects of the Cyprus problem on which there are currently disagreements or difference in approach between the two sides on issues that have already been discussed.”

He would not be drawn on the agenda of the meeting.

“We hope that through dialogue prospects will be created for either understanding or convergences. So in this context, due to the issues discussed, tomorrow’s meeting will be very important.”

According to CNA, experts from two sides have already talked about various drafts of the press release, which Ban`s special adviser Espen Barth Eide will read at the end of Wednesday`s meeting, which is expected to conclude before 2pm local time. Afterwards, Eide may take questions from the press.

Before their meeting, Anastasiades and Akinci will be presented with a book on the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), in the presence of all three committee members.

The book, as Nestoras Nestoros, the representative to the CMP of the Greek Cypriot community, told CNA comprises photographs by acclaimed British photographer Nick Danziger and text by Scottish writer Rory McLean.

“The book outlines in general the work of the CMP in all its phases and in addition it includes stories, experiences and the work of experts and scientists working for the CMP,” Nestoros said.

The official presentation of the book will take place next Tuesday in Nicosia. There will be a presentation in Brussels on October 11 in the presence of European Parliament President Martin Schulz and Commission President Jean Claud Juncker.