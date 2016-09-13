Suspected burglar remanded in Paphos

September 13th, 2016

Paphos court

A Paphos resident was remanded in custody for six days on Tuesday in connection with numerous burglaries over the past year.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into a series of burglaries and thefts that took place between 2015 and September this year.

Police said a search of the suspect’s flat found various electronic devices, mobile phones, and tools that could be used for break-ins.

Questioned by Paphos CID, the suspect admitted carrying out a number of burglaries.

