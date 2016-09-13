Tekke mosque closed to visitors on Thursday due to Bayram pilgrimage

The department of antiquities, ministry of transport, communications and works, announced on Tuesday that due to an organised visit of a large number of pilgrims, in the framework of the celebrations of the Muslim holiday Kurban Bayram, the mosque will not be accessible to visitors on Thursday September 15.
The department apologised for any inconvenience.

