Thirty kilos cannabis unclaimed in Limassol

A shipment of cannabis imported from Greece through a private moving company was still waiting on Tuesday to be collected almost a month after police set up a controlled delivery.

After receiving a tip-off, police intercepted the 30kg shipment, which arrived in boxes on August 17.

It is thought that the recipient realised that the drug squad had got wind of the shipment and decided not to claim his goods.

Investigations carried out found that both the sender’s name from Greece, and the person listed as the recipient in Cyprus, are non-existent.

The drug squad are continuing investigations with a number of statements taken in a so far fruitless effort to shed light on the case and verify the identities of both sender and recipient.