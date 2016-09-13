Turkey formally requests US arrest of cleric Gulen over coup plot

September 13th, 2016 International, Recommended 0 comments

Turkey formally requests US arrest of cleric Gulen over coup plot

US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

Turkey has made a formal request to the United States for the arrest of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on charges of orchestrating an attempted military coup on July 15, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Tuesday.

Turkey blames members of Gulen’s religious movement for the failed putsch two months ago, in which rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighters jets, bombing parliament and seizing bridges in a bid to take over power.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue with US President Barack Obama at the G20 summit in China earlier this month. A senior US administration official said at the time that Obama had explained to Erdogan that the decision would be a legal, not a political one.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close