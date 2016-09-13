Our View: Media blackout for inconvenient truth over energy

LAST WEEK, the US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein spoke extensively at a joint House sub-committee in Washington, about the hydrocarbon discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean and how these should act as an incentive for a settlement of the Cyprus problem, without which most of the natural gas in the region would stay in the ground.

Although, the US has made no secret of its strategic energy plans for the region, which envisage the co-operation of Turkey, Israel, Cyprus and Egypt, Hochstein gave a very clear explanation of how he saw things working out and why a settlement was an imperative for the plans to go ahead.

“The success of all these plans hinges on co-operation,” he said. “Countries will save billions if they share infrastructure and market access.”

He also said that “if they don’t share those resources, most of the gas will have to stay in the ground.”

Strangely, Hochstein’s comments received next to no coverage in the Greek Cypriot media, even though two reports were filed by Cyprus News Agency. Why had the media, which usually give coverage to the most inconsequential news relating to the Cyprus from the US, shown no interest in the story? This was a special envoy, who advised the US State Department on energy issues, stating that political co-operation and economic integration in the eastern Mediterranean was a pre-requisite for the successful exploration, production and export of natural gas resources, but the media decided his views were not worth reporting.

The political parties, which issue several announcements every day about the most inconsequential and trivial issues, also ignored the comments that could have made a very interesting subject of public debate. Perhaps they disapproved of Hochstein’s pragmatic analysis, which to a large extent exposed their simplistic approach that consists of slogans about our sovereignty and not selling gas to Turkey and the naive assumption that Cyprus could become an energy player without coming to an agreement with Turkey.

Now that an American official has gone on record saying that we would be unable to get the gas out of the ground without a settlement of the Cyprus problem, our politicians and media ignored him, because they do not like inconvenient truths. And they do not like conceding that a settlement would have big benefits for the country, preferring to focus exclusively on the perceived negative consequences. Is it any wonder that when Vice-President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry had also spoken about energy co-operation in the past, nobody in Cyprus paid any attention? It just doesn’t sit well with defiant rhetoric the anti-settlement parties have been serving the public.