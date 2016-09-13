Wasteful PSG held by Arsenal in Group A opener

Paris St Germain’s stuttering start to the season continued on Tuesday when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Arsenal in their Champions League Group A opener.

The hosts enjoyed a dream start when Edinson Cavani put them ahead in the first minute but PSG wasted a handful of chances before Alexis Sanchez equalised in the second half.

Cavani headed home after just 44 seconds but gradually let Arsenal fight their way back into the game until Sanchez fired home from just inside the box in the 78th minute.

Both sides ended with 10 men after Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud tangled with PSG’s Marco Verratti and both were shown red cards.

French champions PSG, who took only one point from their last two Ligue 1 games, next travel to Ludogorets while Arsenal will host Basel on Sept. 28.

In Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar combined to devastating effect as Barcelona swatted Celtic aside 7-0 at the Nou Camp to lay down a marker in Champions League Group C on Tuesday.

Messi produced a stunning display, hitting a record sixth hat-trick in the competition.

He smashed home a pass from Neymar in the third minute and the Argentine maestro struck again in the 27th after Celtic’s Moussa Dembele had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neymar curled in a free kick to stretch Barca’s lead in the 50th minute before crossing for Andres Iniesta to volley the fourth.

Messi then grabbed his third goal, overtaking Real Madrid greats Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas to reach six European Cup trebles.

Neymar laid on the sixth for Suarez and the Uruguayan completed the rout with his second strike in stoppage time.

Other results:

Basel 1

Lodogorets Razgrad 1

Benfica 1

Besiktas 1

Dynamo Kiev 1

Napoli 2

Man City P

B. Monchengladbach P

Bayern Munich 5

FC Rostov 0

PSV Eindhoven 0

Atletico Madrid 1