Bar review: Barley’s Bar, Limassol

There’s a time when a cocktail is called for, and there’s a time when the basic essence of a bar is what is needed to satisfy you. Barley’s is one of those places that just looking it is inviting and screams out to its customers exactly what it is; it is a bar serving bar food and bar drinks at their best.

Located in the heart of the tourist area, it’s not easy to miss. The overwhelmingly green décor gives it an air of comfort and coziness when paired with the wooden furnishings found inside. It essentially retains its bar identity through and through and is additionally adorned with large screens throughout as sports are the other main thing on the menu.

What I loved about Barley’s was not the fact that it has taken time to curate a great drinks menu; no more limited options when trying to decide the beer of your choice, which happens more often than not in Limassol. It offers a great variety of imported and foreign beers ranging from German to Belgian favourites and to the lighter taste buds a great collection of ciders. All served in their own special beer glasses, your beer becomes an easy going and relaxing experience.

I don’t usually go to bars for the cocktails, somehow the bar ambiance does not bring that out in me. Yet Barley’s does offer a great selection of all the well known favourites done particularly well – especially the margarita, which given the season becomes my go to refreshing drink.

The fact that they also have great finger food – give it wings or nachos – also adds to its appeal. The only minor damper is the slow service when the place gets too busy.

Barley’s

Where: Georgiou A Belmar Complex, Potamos Yermasoyias, Limassol

Contact: 25 212161