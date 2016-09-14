The body performs poetry

The body is more than just a vessel for our spirits to live in and a means of transport, it is an instrument of expression. It can tell many stories and act and react with a number of outside stimuli to bring a concept or idea forward.

This is what the choreographic proposal by Machi Demetriadou-Lindahl, Choreo-Graphies/ Body Traces, hopes to do. The proposal will come to life during three performances in Nicosia from Saturday.

Lindahl uses video art, music and poetry to bring her imagined dance steps to the stage. These elements become a means to travel through internal and external landscapes where the male and female are conceptually connected within the meaning of time, as is life and death.

This coming together of movement, images, words, light and darkness makes us wonder at the poetic process behind the performance, while also wanting us to stand still and absorb the power of the body as it mingles with the elements around it.

Choreo-Graphies/ Body Traces
Choreography by Machi Demetriadou-Lindahl. September 17-19. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30m. €10/5. Tel: 22-864300

