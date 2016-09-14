Britain’s May hopes to see “successful conclusion” to Cyprus talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her hope that the negotiations underway for a settlement to the Cyprus issue would have “a successful conclusion”, in her first public statement regarding Cyprus.

During the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons, the Conservative north London MP Theresa Villiers asked the prime minister to give her “full enthusiastic support” to President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as they reach “a crucial stage” in their negotiations.

Villiers added to her question that the hope is for the negotiations to deliver a settlement for a free and united Cyprus.

In her response May said she was “happy” to join Villiers in what she had said.

“I think it’s important everybody across this House will wish these talks well and hope they have a successful conclusion,” added the prime minister.