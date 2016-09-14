The third Made in Cyprus exhibition will open eyes to the variety of products that our island produces as of Friday in Limassol.

The three-day exhibition to promote products and services will showcase what over 50 local companies do and sell.

These include Katerina Cyprus Sweets, specialising in making traditional Cypriot spoon sweets and homemade jams and marmalades, Webarts digital agency, Pyrgos Congress – Cyprus Stories, that makes souvenirs and items inspired by archaeological findings and folk art of Cyprus, and Glykopolio, which prides itself in making the classic Cypriot honey balls.

As you could guess, there will also be much, much more to see and learn. There will also be wineries, agricultural companies, photography studios, telecommunication companies, pet food companies, companies selling beauty products and artists.

The exhibition is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce at the Tracasol cultural centre in Limassol. So after you have wondered around all the booths, heard all about what our island has to offer and sampled some of our products, take a walk around the marina and also enjoy another great product our island has to offer – the sunshine.

Made in Cyprus

A fair to promote Cypriot products and services. September 16-18. Tracasol Cultural Centre, Limassol Marina. Friday: 6pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday: 11am-10pm. Free. Tel: 25-588116