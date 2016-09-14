CMP presents leaders with book

The three members of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Wednesday presented the leaders of the two communities, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, with the first copies of a book with 16 interviews by young scientists working for the committee.

The CMP members chose to present the leaders with their copies, in Greek, Turkish and English, before their last meeting as part of an intensified round of talks.

In statements afterwards, the third member (UN) of the CMP Paul-Henri Arni said “the book … serves to be a tribute to the young generation of Cypriots who work for us in the CMP.”

Most of them, he added, “are below the age of 35,” pointing out that “you will find in this book 16 individual portraits of these young scientists.”

The book will be launched officially on Tuesday, September 20, at the Goethe Institute, in Nicosia, he said.

The CMP was established in April 1981 by agreement between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities under the auspices of the United Nations.

The primary objective of the CMP is to enable relatives of missing persons to recover the remains of their loved ones, arrange for a proper burial and close a long period of anguish and uncertainty.

There were 1,508 Greek Cypriots reported as missing and 493 Turkish Cypriots.

According to the data in CMPs website, so far 499 Greek Cypriots and 181 Turkish Cypriots have been identified and returned to their families.