Leaders to meet UNSG in bid to overcome challenges (update 2)

Reiterating their commitment to reach a settlement, the leaders of the island’s divided communities will hold a joint meeting with the UN Secretary-General later this month, as challenges remained in the reunification talks, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Cognizant of the remaining challenges, the two leaders are committed to continuing and intensifying their efforts in these leader-led negotiations in the coming months with the aim of reaching a comprehensive agreement within 2016,” a joint statement said.

For this purpose, the two leaders will hold a joint meeting with the Secretary-General of the UN in New York on September 25.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said now was the time to reunify the island.

“Europe is a driving force that can help bring about the unification of Cyprus – something I am supporting the two leaders of Cyprus in,” he said during the State of the European Union Address. “It has to be done and it has to be done now.”

Later on Wednesday, the National Council, the top advisory body to the president on the handling of the Cyprus issue, will convene to be briefed by Anastasiades on the state of play at the UN-led talks.