Man remanded in Paphos for array of offences      

Paphos court Wednesday remanded a 23-year-old man for one day to facilitate investigations involving various offences.

Police secured the remand order in connection with the offences of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft, car and motorcycle theft, car arson, illegal possession of drugs, burglary tools and offensive weapons and the carrying of a knife.

The man was sought after the arrest last Friday of two others in the industrial area of the city following information of suspicious movements by a car in the area.

Police who made their way there at 2.20am saw a large motorcycle leaving the area and stopped a car with two people in it, in order to carry out a search.

The two jumped out the car and attempted to run away. Police managed to catch the driver and a search of the vehicle uncovered half a gramme of cannabis, a knife, two car keys, a small bag containing a hood and gloves, knuckle dusters and various tools which could be used for burglary.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested and held for questioning leading to testimony being obtained against a 24-year-old, who was later arrested in connection with the theft around a week earlier and subsequent setting on fire last Wednesday, of a pick-up truck.

The motorcycle seen leaving the scene was identified as stolen but was later recovered. The rider is believed to be the man arrested Wednesday.