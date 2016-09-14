A minute with Eleni Gagoushi Painter

Where do you live?

I have been an artist for 15 years and was born and live in London, it has always been my base but I love to travel and enjoy the gifts of life

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memories were being at drama school and being in many movies and TV shows

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

I love Japanese, Vietnamese and Mexican food and love to go for dinner most nights

What did you have for breakfast?

I eat fresh fruit and yogurt with honey and Greek coffee every morning.

Best book ever read?

The Bible great history book, also the celestial prophecy.

Favourite holiday destination?

I love travelling and have done so since a child. I love Mexico, Japan very much, the Seychelles, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, in fact the world is my oyster

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My daughter Lula – heeky promotion but true – Lulasound.com

What is always in your fridge?

I always have fruit, water melon and cheeses, figs if in season

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

In the centre of New York maybe Manhattan or overlooking Central Park…

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would like to have supper with Spartacus as he was an amazing warrior and man.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

If the world was ending I would surround myself with loved ones and party the day and night away…

What is your greatest fear?

I face my fears as I do not like to hold onto anything negative, life is too short. To not enjoy all the blessings life has to give us, good or bad, it’s all a learning curve of life