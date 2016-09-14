Mogherini says Turkey has a clear political will to solve the Cyprus problem

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday that there is a clear political will from Turkey to solve the Cyprus problem.

She was speaking before the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg on the situation in Turkey after the failed coup attempt in July 2016. Mogherini noted that both the EU and Turkey are at this moment willing to facilitate and achieve a Cyprus settlement, with a view to have reconciliation in the region and the European continent.

The EU senior official noted that the Cyprus problem was among the central issues which she discussed in Turkey during her visit there on Friday with Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn. He said that this is a key issue for the EU and that they saw a clear political will in Ankara to move towards where we also want to move.

Mogherini elaborated on the EU-Turkey dialogue, as well as to the Union`s response to the attempted failed coup in Turkey. She spoke about the dangers of de-stabilization of the region, due to the coup attempt, adding that this is why she immediately expressed her support to the democratically elected Turkish institutions.

For us in the EU it has always been clear that there is no room for any effort by the militants to take over the power, especially in a candidate member country, she noted.

Mogherini stressed that they made clear that Turkey must turn to the principles and values which are at the core of democracy and which the Turkish citizens defended on the day of the coup – the rule of law, the freedoms and the democratic rights, including he right to a just trial.

Moreover, she described the Kurdish issue and the issue of Syria as two very difficult matters of crucial importance in the EU-Turkey dialogue.

On his part, Hahn said that the EU must help Turkey to return to stability, adding that this is to the interest of EU citizens since if there is instability in this neighbouring country of 80 million people then this will have repercussions for Europe. He stressed the need for the rule of law and economic stability to come back to Turkey.

MEPs who took the floor denounced the attempted coup, but also criticized Erdogan`s policy in the Kurdish issue, the Syrian issue and the Cyprus problem, as well as the massive prosecutions of citizens after the failed attempted coup.

Cypriot MEPs Lefteris Christoforou, Takis Hadjigeorgiou, Costas Mavrides, and Demetris Papadakis expressed concerns over developments in Turkey after the failed coup, violations of human rights and the policies of the Turkish government on various issues, as the Kurdish issue, the issue of Syria, the Cyprus problem and the refugee crisis.

CNA