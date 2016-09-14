Paphos hearing into threatening SMS adjourned until next January

A hearing in the trial of former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas and three others over the sending of threatening text messages to various individuals was postponed on Wednesday after he did not appear in court due to an administrative errors related to his transfer from the Nicosia central prisons.

The next hearing is set for January 26, 2017. This is the fourth time the case was adjourned.

The other three defendants, Vergas’ former assistant Maria Solomonidou, her father Ilias Solomonides, and husband Constantinos Sifantos appeared before the Paphos district court but the hearing was adjourned due to the former mayor’s absence.

Vergas is serving a six-year jail term after confessing to taking bribes in another case.

According to the facts of the case, the threatening texts were sent in September 2014 to Vergas’ successor Phedonas Phedonos, then a municipal councillor, former acting municipal engineer Androulla Efthimiou, and journalist Costas Nanos – and Vergas.

The defendants are facing 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, written threats of murder, interfering with judicial proceedings, and sending threatening text messages.

All four have pleaded not guilty.