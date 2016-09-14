Parties predictably negative on joint statement of leaders, National Council meets

Despite President Nicos Anastasiades’ pledge that United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will not be endowed with arbitration powers in his upcoming personal involvement in the next phase of the Cyprus problem negotiations, nor is there a timeline for a solution, opposition parties on Wednesday said these were the only logical conclusions that could be drawn from the two leaders’ statement.

Anastasides was briefing the party leaders at a National Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

In an earlier statement, opposition Diko said Anastasiades “locked” the Greek Cypriot side’s concessions thus far but failed to extract any from Turkey, and accepted a year-end deadline for a solution.

“It is crystal clear through this joint statement that President Anastasiades, unfortunately, has accepted a timeline ending on December 31, 2016, and has accepted to ‘lock’ all the concessions he and Mr Christofias made over the last eight years, in exchange only for the hope that Turkey might graduate from brainstorming to some concessions,” spokesman Athos Antoniades said.

The Green Party complained that the “known differences” were announced, but not “how they will be solved”.

“Is this why the UN Secretary-General has been asked to increase his personal involvement in the talks’ progress?”

“If this does not mean arbitration, then what else can it be?”

The Solidarity Movement said that committing to a solution by year-end is an “asphyxiating timeline”.

“We hope the reference to more active involvement by the UN secretary-general in the process does not constitute arbitration,” spokesman Yiannis Selinopoulos said.

“The Secretary-General’s mandate does not include tabling proposals and mediating, nor will we allow this to happen.”

Far-right Elam said it opposed a “tripartite” meeting between Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and Ban, scheduled for September 25, since “such moves result in our own downgrading and criminally offer statehood to the occupation regime”.

“The president should, at last, realise that he is not the leader of the Greek Cypriot side,” the party said.

“The people voted him president, not a community leader. At last, he must stop being a toy at the hands of every Mustafa.”

Amid all the negativity, ruling Disy said Anastasiades has pledged to inform the public directly on progress upon his return from the UN general assembly in the United States later this month.

“We hope that conditions of political calmness and level-headedness will prevail, so that we can focus on the common principles we hold as the Greek Cypriot side, especially at this crucial juncture of the negotiations,” spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.