Round of intensified settlement talks conclude today

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are set to conclude on Wednesday a round of intensified settlement talks, aiming to reunify the island under a federal roof.

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide will read at the end of Wednesday’s meeting a press release, that will be finalised earlier during their meeting. The press release will record in a nutshell the results of the latest round of intensified talks.

Returning to the Presidential Palace after a meeting with Akinci on Saturday, President Anastasiades told reporters that on the basis of estimates so far, he expects to proceed with future planning on September 14 “in order to reach convergences in all pending issues”.

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that the meeting will determine how the UN-led negotiating process will move forward.

He made it clear that this is certainly not the end of the road since there are disagreements and different approaches as well as significant convergences and understandings, noting that the effort will continue.

Eide and the two leaders are also expected to discuss on Wednesday the agenda of the proposed meeting in New York with Ban Ki Moon, set for 26 September.

Before their meeting, President Anastasiades and Akinci will be presented with a book on the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), in the presence of all three Committee members.

Earlier in the morning, the President will receive Eide at the Presidential Palace.

Later today, the National Council, the top advisory body to the President on the handling of the Cyprus issue, will convene to be briefed by Anastasiades on the state of play at the UN-led talks.

