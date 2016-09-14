Spurs stunned by Monaco at Wembley

Monaco stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium in their Champions League Group E opener on Wednesday in front of a record attendance for an English team at home in the competition.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar silenced the vast majority of the 85,011 fans at the national stadium – Tottenham’s adopted home for this season’s Champions League – before the hosts responded.

Toby Alderweireld halved the deficit with a header shortly before half-time and Tottenham were much better after the break.

Yet despite plenty of pressure they were unable to find the equaliser as only their second Champions League campaign began in disheartening fashion.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero meanwhile scored a hat-trick as coach Pep Guardiola maintained his 100 per cent record at the club with a commanding 4-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in their rearranged Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Leicester enjoyed the easiest possible introduction to Champions League football as two Riyad Mahrez goals helped them to brush off the limited Group G challenge of Club Brugges 3-0 at the Jan Breydel stadium on Wednesday.

The win was Leicester’s first in any European competition for 55 years and last season’s surprise champions could not have wished for a better start, taking the lead when Marc Albrighton seized on a misplaced header from a long throw to score in the fifth minute.

Brugges were lucky to escape a red card when veteran defender Timmy Simons hauled down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the area. Mahrez rifled a left-foot shot from the resulting free kick into the top corner on 29 minutes.

Mahrez completed the rout from the penalty spot on 61 minutes after Vardy gave the defence the slip and was upended by keeper Ludovic Butelle.

City immediately took control of the game, which was postponed on Tuesday due to heavy rain, and Aguero gave them the lead in the eighth minute when he lifted a cross from Aleksandar Kolarov high into the Monchengladbach net.

The Argentina striker doubled the home side’s lead in the 28th minute when he sent Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer the wrong way from the penalty spot after Christoph Kramer had clumsily brought down Ilkay Gundogan, making his debut after David Silva was rested as a precaution.

Aguero completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute from close range after being set clear by Raheem Sterling and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

Results from the Wednesday’s other games:

Bayer Leverkusen 2

CSKA Moscow 2

Legia Warsaw 0

Borussia Dortmund 6

Real Madrid 2

Sporting Lisbon 1

Porto 1

FC Copenhagen 1

Juventus 0

Sevilla 0

Lyon 3

Dinamo Zagreb 0