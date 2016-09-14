The time to reunify Cyprus is now, Juncker says (updated)

Now was the time to reunify Cyprus, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, as the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities conclude a round of intensified talks.

“Europe is a driving force that can help bring about the unification of Cyprus… It has to be done and it has to be done now,” Juncker said during the State of the European Union address.

“Europe means peace. We sat our countries around the table, not the trenches,” he added.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, UN Secretary General Special Representative Espen Barth Eide will read news release outlining the results of the latest round of negotiations.

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that the meeting will determine how the UN-led negotiating process will move forward.

He made it clear that this is certainly not the end of the road since there were disagreements and different approaches as well as significant convergences and understandings, noting that the effort will continue.

Eide and the two leaders were also expected to discuss the agenda of the proposed meeting in New York with Ban Ki Moon, set for September 26.

Before their meeting, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will be presented with a book on the work of the Committee on Missing Persons.

Earlier, Anastasiades received Eide at the presidential palace.

Later on Wednesday, the National Council, the top advisory body to the president on the handling of the Cyprus issue, will convene to be briefed by Anastasiades on the state of play at the UN-led talks.