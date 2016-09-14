Our View: Diko’s attention seeking theatrics verge on puerile

Does anyone take the puerile antics of Diko seriously? In fact, it is very dif-ficult not to laugh at its leadership’s attention-seeking theatrics. On Tuesday Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos walked out of an all-party meeting called by the president to discuss the national health scheme, civil service reform and ways of dealing with police corruption, because he wanted the Cyprus problem discussed instead, but did not get his way. Edek leader Ma-rinos Sizopoulos also walked out for fear of being accused of being less pat-riotic than Papadopoulos.

Another meeting for the president to brief the party leaders about the Cy-prus negotiations was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon after the issuing of the announcement about the completion of the intensive round of talks. Papadopoulos, however, insisted that the agenda of the two meeting should have been switched, claiming that it was of vital importance for the party leaders to be briefed before the announcement.

What difference would this have made? None whatsoever because the text of the announcement, most probably, has been agreed between the two lead-ers and President Anastasiades had no moral or constitutional obligation to seek Papadopoulos’ approval. But even if the text has not been agreed, the responsibility for finalising it, belonged to Anastasiades and not the party leaders.

Tuesday’s antics were part of the opposition parties’ propaganda campaign that claims they are kept in the dark about what was being decided at the talks. These claims have been repeated even after Anastasiades had invited the parties to go to the presidential palace to read all the documents relating to the talks, including the minutes of the meetings. Now that Anastasiades has made a mockery of this claim, Diko is demanding that the public must be informed about what had been decided at the talks.

The depths the party was prepared to sink to in order to maintain its myth of ‘black-out’ was illustrated on Monday when a Diko team showed up at the presidential palace at 3pm, demanding to see the talks’ documents. The team, understandably, was not allowed entry, as it had made no arrange-ment but just showed up at the palace, so Diko issued an announcement complaining about this outrage and hoping “there is no intention of a per-manent ban.” The previous week the party’s team had been to the palace on three different days to see the documents but still hinted there was some-thing fishy going on.

This joke of a party also announced on Monday through its parliamentary spokeswoman that it would no longer vote for government bills in parlia-ment because in the last few months Anastasiades had not briefed Diko about the Cyprus talks. A party of 12-year-olds would behave in a more mature and responsible way than the current Diko leadership.