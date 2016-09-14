Waiting for the NHS in Cyprus (VIDEO)

September 14th, 2016

The long delayed NHS

With so much conundrum surrounding the National Health Scheme, we asked people why they think it’s taking so long to implement a proper healthcare system in Cyprus.

Health ministers have resigned, deadlines have been extended, politicians have stormed out of meetings – meanwhile hospitals have been plagued with staffing problems, bribery investigations and long waiting lists.

As doctors leave their jobs at state hospitals in want of better working conditions, Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides has pledged the NHS will be fully implemented by June 1, 2020.

Here’s what people had to say:

