The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China visits Aristo Developers and the International School of Paphos

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Cyprus, The Honourable Mr Huang Xingyuan, accompanied by his Trade Envoy Mr Wang Yaping and other members of the Embassy, recently honoured one of the largest property development companies in Cyprus with his presence.

During his visit, Mr Huang Xingyuan was briefed to an outline of Aristo Developers’ business activities in Cyprus and abroad by the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Theodoros Aristodemou, focusing on China, where the Company is attracting new property buyers and investors through its constantly expanding partner network.

Mr Huang Xingyuan emphasised, inter alia, the key role that both the land development sector and the tourism industry play in the economic growth of Cyprus. He also pointed out that the development projects carried out in the construction sector, such as the planning of marinas, will greatly contribute towards the sustainable recovery of the Cyprus economy by becoming major assets for the tourism industry.

The long-standing friendly relations between Cyprus and China set the foundations for an even stronger commercial cooperation between the two countries, offering great prospects for the future.

Mr Huang Xingyuan, accompanied by Mr Theodoros Aristodemou, also visited the International School of Paphos, a private school which is part of the Aristo Developers Group of Companies. Mr Huang Xingyuan was given a tour of the school’s facilities and was able to speak with students and teachers, wishing them a pleasant and fruitful academic year.