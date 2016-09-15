Bird trappers smash conservationists’ car

A foreign conservationist group has called on the government to put more resources into fighting bird trapping on the island following the vandalising of one of the rented vehicles they use to monitor the illegal activity.

“This incident shows that trappers do not respect neither the law or anyone that tries to interfere with their inhumane and brutal activity,” said Alexander Heyd, Director of Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS). “We are urging the Cyprus Government and the Ministry of Justice to strengthen the operational capacity of the Anti-Poaching Squad, in order to both seriously tackle bird trapping and ensuring the safety of our teams.”

The group said the rented vehicle used by them in Paralimni was spotted by bird trappers and vandalized though no activists were hurt.

Trappers often use violence against volunteers to protect their profitable illegal activity.

CABS said police support this year “is not nearly enough neither to protect us or to combat this crime.”

In a news release CABS outlined their achievements over the last week saying that bird trapping was widespread in the autumn season and that their international teams of volunteers had detected over 600 limesticks, 27 mist nets and 60 decoys used to attract the birds.

The group, in collaboration with Pro Biodiversity Foundation, said they were responsible for the arrest of six trappers as they provided intelligence to the police.

CABS autumn campaign, or camp as they term it, aims to ensure a safe passage for migrating birds using the island as a stopover on their journey from Europe and Eastern Asia to the warmer climates of Africa for the winter.

“Even though no incidents have happened in the last years since CABS has been collaborating with the Cyprus Police, the support provided to the association has reduced during this camp, and as a consequence, incidents of violence against the international activists are now again emerging to surface,” the group said.