Boy injured by 70-year-old woman driver four times over the alcohol limit

A 70-year-old woman driver, who hit a motorcycle resulting in the injury of an eleven-year-old pillion passenger, was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, police said on Thursday.

The boy, who was travelling up Athalassa Avenue in Nicosia on the back of his dad’s bike at around 5pm on Wednesday, was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital after the collision. His condition was described as serious but out of danger.

“On many occasions we refer to our young drivers, that they speed, drive dangerously, defy risk and that generally they don’t keep to the highway code so we give them various pieces of advice,” a post on the police Facebook page read on Thursday.

“But what advice are we to give to a 70-year-old woman, who after a traffic accident is found to have been driving her car under the influence of alcohol?” the post asked.

“Fortunately the worst was avoided yesterday afternoon when the 70-year-old’s car hit the rear part of a motorcycle on which two people were traveling, which resulted in the injury of an eleven-year-old’s leg,” the post continued.

Police say the woman’s reading was 104 μg per cent of alcohol in a preliminary breathalyser test taken after the collision with the final result of 92 μg, over four time the legally acceptable 22 μg.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable,” concluded the post.