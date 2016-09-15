Bulgarian pickpockets remanded after clothes cash pinched

Two Bulgarian women, aged 38 and 32, were remanded for six days by Limassol court on Thursday in connection with pickpocketing worshippers attending a religious festival in the village of Lefkara.

Following reports of purses being stolen from people attending the event, police apprehended the two women at another festival after being tipped off.

The pair, who were roaming around with the crowds, were searched after being stopped in Omodos village.

The 38-year-old was spotted trying to hide a bundle behind some potted plants, which on closer inspection turned out to be €750 in cash.

Police then found €390 in cash when they searched the two women, leading to their arrest for illegal possession of property.

One women who had reported to police that she had been robbed had earlier taken a photograph of the €750 bundle of cash and sent the shot to her friend, saying her husband had given her the money to spend on clothes.

Examination of the photograph by police confirmed that serial numbers in the picture matched those of the notes found on the arrested Bulgarians.