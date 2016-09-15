Cyprus President to attend the Bratislava informal EU Summit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades departs today Thursday for Bratislava, Slovakia, to attend the informal EU Summit which will focus on the future of the EU.

The informal summit marks the commencement of a reflection process for the EU, that will continue in Malta and Rome in the spring of the coming year, where the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty or Rome will take place.

The Bratislava Summit will discuss of the future of the EU and the UK vote for leaving the EU, as well as issues regarding security, the economy and the migration crisis. The Summit will conclude on September 16.

Ahead of the Summit, President Anastasiades took part in the meeting of the heads of the Mediterranean EU member-states in Athens.

Anastasides said in statements following the meeting that the EU needs a new approach on important policy issues. Meanwhile Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told CNA that the Athens meeting cannot be considered as an attempt to separate the EU into various groups.

The Cyprus President also participated in a working lunch hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin that focused on the reasons that lead the British people to vote in favour of leaving the EU and possible ways of improving the functioning the EU as well as EU policies, on economic matters and issues like social coherence, youth support.

CNA